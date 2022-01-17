Donations still needed for free dinner to feed Barrie's homeless population

Some volunteers are organizing a free dinner for the homeless in Barrie.

Organizers of the group 'Helping Hands for the Homeless' are seeking donations to feed vulnerable homeless.

The event will be held at the Lion's Gate Banquet Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Patricia Parker created Helping Hands for the Homeless a few years ago after seeing the need in Barrie. Parker estimates that there are 650 homeless people in Barrie alone.

"It's a really, really rough time of year," she says.

Parker, who raised both of her children on her own, knows first-hand how difficult life can be.

"We had times when we didn't have any heat, we didn't have any hydro, we were never actually homeless, but we were a couple of steps away from it," she says.

Everything involved in preparation for the meal has been donated, whether it is time, food or the space itself.

Organizers expect to serve between 50 to 100 people, with gift bags handed out to each person after the meal. The gift bags will contain donated items like toiletries, coats, mitts and other donated items.

Donations are still needed as the group works towards its $7,500 goal. If you'd like to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.