

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The outpouring of support for the victims of a devastating Barrie apartment fire continues to grow.

Rebecca Keene has been searching for her cat ever since Monday’s fire on Little Avenue. After a desperate search, the pair was reunited.

"We've lost everything. You can see through my third floor windows. I have nothing in that apartment," she says.

Nearly 70 residents fled their homes, as flames engulfed the roof of the apartment building on Monday night. It’s believed that many have nothing left.

"It's very difficult. I didn't have insurance. I have to find all my necessities and personal items, myself. That's not cheap. I'm a single mom. I don't have this money," says Desiree Stefnacik.

Stefnacik had just moved into the apartment two weeks ago with her eight-month-old son.

Local musician Tom Messenger had his guitars destroyed in the fire. Messenger was brought to tears on Wednesday afternoon when Peter Thompson dropped off a brand new guitar.

“I thought, what could I do to help bring some light to the situation?” says Thompson.

Two GoFundMe accounts have raised nearly $14,000 combined in just one day. Donations are still coming in every couple of minutes.

The rotunda at Barrie City Hall is also slowly being filled with donations. People are being asked to bring in blankets, diapers, gently used or new clothing, pet food and personal hygiene items.

The city plans to distribute the donations with the help of the Barrie Housing Corporation. Donations will be accepted until Friday.

The fire is believed to have started in a unit on the third floor or in the attic. Structural damage is preventing a thorough investigation, but the cause is not considered suspicious.

Damage is estimated at $2.5 million.

For more information on how you can help, click here.