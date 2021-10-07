Donations needed for Christmas gift bags for isolated seniors

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Senior Wish Association is trying to make sure local seniors have a gift to open on Christmas morning.

Over the past decade, the Senior Wish Association has aimed to help seniors in the community who may feel forgotten during the holiday season.

"We've had people literally cry when they've received these bags from us over the years," says Bonnie Neely, Senior Wish Association. "There are a lot of seniors out there who feel forgotten. They don't have a lot of family support or visitors," she adds.

Those wishing to participate in the community can donate a variety of items, from personal care to sweet treats, that will be compiled into 'Bags of Love' for Christmas morning.

The organization hopes to prepare more than 400 Bags of Love to be donated to nominated seniors or those who are isolated and alone.

"They have something to open Christmas morning, which gives them a sense of purpose," Neely says.

The foundation will be collecting donations until Nov. 13, with deliveries taking place the week of Dec. 6.

To donate or nominate a senior, or for more information, send an email or reach out via the Senior Wish Association Facebook page.