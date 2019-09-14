A local hockey dad is taking it upon himself to ensure kids from First Nations communities will have the same equal opportunity to participate in a sport many may take for granted.

On Saturday, ten storage lockers packed with new and used hockey equipment were distributed amongst 25 trucks.

It was enough equipment hockey dad Graham McWaters from Richmond Hill, says is enough to dress 500 kids to hit the ice.

"We want to make sure we give every child the opportunity to play hockey, and that's why we're doing this," said McWaters.

The initiative started when Rosemarie McKenzie - an organizer with First Nations Hockey Equipment Drive - had kids from Christian Island who wanted to play the sport but couldn't afford the equipment.

"I put a Facebook ad out there, and I got a few bags, and every week we put a couple more kids on the ice as best we could until we met Graham," said McKenzie.

The two met at the arena where McWaters quickly convinced hockey associations from across the province to donate, including the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"The Leafs gave me about 50 bags," said McWaters.

"Then they called me about two weeks later and said would you like the same as what we gave you or double? Then the guy said to me, bring a truck."

Between the Leafs and Sens, 250 bags were donated with the equipment going to help kids living in 25 First Nations communities.