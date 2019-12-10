BARRIE -- Donations for those in need across Simcoe County are falling far short of goals this holiday season.

Barrie and District Christmas Cheer, which depends heavily on the generosity of the community, helps spread Christmas joy to more than 1,700 families in Barrie and the surrounding area.

This year, the Christmas Cheer program anticipates around 5,500 people needing assistance.

To date, fundraising efforts have raised $70,000 of the $250,000 goal propelling volunteers into high gear over the next two weeks for donations.

And with only 14 days left for the Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign, the push is on to reach its goal of $575,000.

So far, volunteers collected 30 percent of the much-needed funds.

This year, some Kettles are accepting tap to make donating easy.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Salvation Army location across Barrie.

"These funds are used in Barrie for many of our year-round programs," said Captain Stephanie Watkinson, executive director of The Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission Centre.

The Salvation Army's programs and services offer "hope and dignity to the marginalized in and around the Barrie area," Watkinson explained.

The campaign has 15 Christmas Kettles in locations throughout Barrie and Alcona.