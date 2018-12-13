The demand for a Midland transportation service has increased, and now the non-profit driving program needs to raise funds to expand, or risk leaving some behind.

The Community Reach transportation service has been helping seniors and those living with a disability get around Simcoe County for the past year-and-a-half.

“Oh I don’t know how I get along without it,” said rider Roger Mable. “Whether it’s shopping or a doctor’s appointment, or whatever, they are right there to get you.”

The program currently has one wheelchair-accessible van available for Midland and area residents. Community Reach would like to purchase another vehicle and is short $15,000 of a $25,000 goal to make the purchase.

They are hoping the community will help and say that until a new vehicle is available, some people will be without a ride.

Since the end of November, the program has provided nearly 4-thousand free rides, helping residents get to medical appointments, grocery shopping, and many other day-to-day outings.

Along with a new van, they also need more volunteer drivers and companion volunteers.

Program staff says a second vehicle could potentially help thousands of people.