The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign has been around for more than a century and kicked off on Wednesday.

This year, some locations are tapping into modern technology to make meeting their $575,000 goal even more accessible.

"It's a huge challenge to raise that amount of money in five weeks," admits Captain Stephanie Watkinson.

This year, people will be able to make donations by credit card or debit at some Barrie locations.

With eleven percent of Simcoe County residents living in poverty, and nearly 700 people living on the streets, the need for donations is great, and so is the call for volunteers.

The Salvation Army is looking for people willing to offer their time to help with the Kettle Campaign.

If you would like to volunteer, contact The Salvation Army directly.