BARRIE, ONT. -- Drop off your new, unwrapped gifts at the Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off this Friday at the Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions warehouse.

Volunteers wearing protective gear will collect donations from your vehicle while you remain in your car. Bag or box your donations, pull up and pop the trunk.

If you wish to hand your donations out the window of your vehicle, please wear a mask.

The donation drive-thru is Fri., Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 60 Bell Farm Road in Barrie.

If you can't join us at the drive-thru drop off, you can always Donate Now online.

Help us build Toy Mountain with toys and gift cards to help as many children and teens as we can this holiday season.