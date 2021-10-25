Skip to main content
Live
Search CTV Barrie
Close
BARRIE
Search CTV Barrie
Close
News
Latest News
All Articles
Weather
Photo Galleries
Contests
Around the Region
Simcoe - Muskoka COVID-19 Updates
Video
Latest
All Video
Around Ontario
CTV News Live
Video Help
Shows
News Programs
CTV News at Six
CTV News at Eleven
About
Who We Are
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Alerts
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Local
Other Cities
Atlantic
Barrie
Calgary
Edmonton
Guelph
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Prince Albert
Red Deer
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Barrie
'Don't sing or shout for treats,' How to safely celebrate Halloween in a pandemic
A jack-o'-lantern dons a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barrie Top Stories
Two Orillia men face multiple child sexual exploitation charges
'Don't sing or shout for treats,' How to safely celebrate Halloween in a pandemic
Garden centre greenhouse destroyed by fire in Orangeville
Family devastated after four dogs die in Tottenham fire
Simcoe Muskoka reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, new elementary school outbreaks
Simcoe County will collect your dead batteries this week
Sex offence investigation launched after arrest of Innisfil man
Donate old shoes for a good cause