Don't open your door to strangers: Barrie police warn after suspicious incidents

Police encourage residents not to open their doors to strangers and always to keep their homes locked up following two suspicious incidents in Barrie.

According to police, an unknown male rang the doorbell at two houses - on Gwendolyn Crescent and Esther Drive - late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Police said a second male was spotted standing at the bottom of the driveway at the Gwendolyn home before both males ran from the house and got into a vehicle.

The homeowners didn't answer because of the hour, and police say while nothing happened, the homeowners were concerned enough to alert the authorities.

"It is better to err on the side of caution than to wait for something to happen before contacting police, especially when suspicious people or motor vehicles are involved," the police service noted.

One of the males involved is described as Black, dressed in black Vans track pants, a black Nike hoodie, black Nike running shoes with a white swoosh logo, and what appeared to be a mask around his neck.

Police added he was clean-shaven with dark hair that was long on top and short on the sides.

The duo was seen getting into a grey Toyota 4 Runner at the Gwendolyn incident, and police said the one male is believed to have gotten into a grey Toyota Tacoma with a silver cap at the Esther incident.

"Surveillance cameras are always an excellent addition to home security, and security lighting can also serve as a deterrent to potential malfeasant activity," the service stated.