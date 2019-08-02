

CTV Barrie





Police will be out enforcing the Move Over law this weekend.

The OPP says the number of drivers who ignore the law that requires motorists to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles is on the rise.

Provincial Police laid 1,891 against drivers who failed to slow down and move over last year, making it one of the highest since the law came into effect in 2003.

OPP commissioner, Thomas Carrique, says not obeying this particular law puts emergency personnel and tow truck drivers at risk. "There have been close to 700 incidents in the past five years in which an OPP vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked or stopped on the roadside."

In the last 30 years, five officers have been killed on the side of the road after being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

More than 9,000 Move Over charges have been laid since 2014.