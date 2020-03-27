BARRIE -- Collingwood's mayor has a strong message for anyone planning a trip to the town.

"Stay at home. Don't come to Collingwood." Mayor Brian Saunderson says if you're in Collingwood, stay put and stay home, but otherwise, stay away.

"The tourism sector is completely shut down; the hotels are shut down; ski hills are shut down; the restaurants are shut down; our local brewpubs and other industries are shut down.

So there is really nothing here to come and see, and the risk, I guess for everyone who doesn't abide by this, is that you may unwittingly spread the disease."

Collingwood council voted to ask the province to restrict movement from large urban centres to smaller ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are concerned about derailing community resources.