    • 'Don't approach,' Huntsville OPP seeks public's help locating suspect wanted on assault charges

    Provincial police issued another appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Muskoka last month.

    Police issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Kyle Ball following an assault on Oct. 24 in Huntsville that sent another man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Ball is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief - destroys or damages property.

    He is five feet three inches tall with a slim build.

    Police say he is known to frequent Huntsville and Almaguin Highlands.

    While Ball is not considered an imminent public safety risk, police do say he is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

    Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

