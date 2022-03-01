Dogs need forever homes in first Ontario SPCA rehoming mission of 2022

More than two dozen dogs from the United States arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres on Tues., March 1, 2022, in the first rehoming mission of the year. (Ontario SPCA) More than two dozen dogs from the United States arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres on Tues., March 1, 2022, in the first rehoming mission of the year. (Ontario SPCA)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver