Doggy dream stay-cation in Stayner

If your dog could ask for one adventure this year, it would probably be this.

In its sixth year, the Ruff Mudder Canine Obstacle Adventure adds two things to your dog's life that they desperately want: to spend a full day with you, in the mud.

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the muddy 5.5 kilometre dog obstacle course will run Aug. 27 and 28 in Stayner.

Ruff Mudder was built over four years by a veterinarian and a paramedic on their family farm. Both outdoor adventurers, they wanted to provide a fun-filled, dog-friendly event.

"Our' less screen and more green' motto puts you and your dog out in nature," organizer Cayra Deluna said. "This is an anti-race, as we encourage you to stop along the route, enjoy the sky, chase a butterfly and breathe in the beauty- before you slip down into the next mud pit."

The Ruff Mudder was designed to challenge the most avid and energetic teams while allowing all dogs and people of most fitness levels to have a remarkable day. Chihuahuas, Mastiffs, three-legged dogs have all loved the course, she said.

Ruff Mudder exclusive gear will also be sold on-site at the Ruff Mudder Mud Tent; there will be a Bark It Market for dog swag, as well as a beer garden hosted by the Collingwood Brewery selling its Happy Tails beverages.