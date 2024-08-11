BARRIE
Barrie

    • Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire

    A dog receiving oxygen on the scene of a fire in Alliston, Ont. on Sat., August 10, 2024 (Source: Supplied) A dog receiving oxygen on the scene of a fire in Alliston, Ont. on Sat., August 10, 2024 (Source: Supplied)
    One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.

    New Tecumseth Fire Rescue says they received a 7:30 p.m. call about a structure fire at a residence near Dufferin Street North and Wellington Street East. Upon arrival, crews found a kitchen fire that they were able to quickly extinguish. Eight units and 35 firefighters responded to the scene.

    "Our crews did a fantastic job," said Simon Worley, Deputy Fire Chief for New Tecumseth Fire Rescue. "Timely response, and [they] were able to contain the fire to the room of origin."

    Worley confirmed that firefighters were able to retrieve a dog from the fire, but one cat was found dead at the scene. He added that the lone occupant of the residence suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to hospital.

    The origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire are being investigated. 

