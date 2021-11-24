Dog 'forcibly taken,' neighbour dragged by suspect vehicle in Barrie

BARRIE,ONT. -

Police are on the hunt for two women and a man who "forcibly" took a dog during a break-in in Barrie.

The incident happened on Orwell Crescent in the area of Letitia Heights on Tuesday around the dinner hour.

Police say a neighbour tried to intervene after noticing the dog was being taken and was dragged by the suspect's vehicle as they took off.

The neighbour sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the trio was driving a four-door black Honda civic.

They say someone driving a silver-coloured SUV at the time of the incident may have witnessed the fleeing vehicle, and encourages them to come forward to help with the investigation.

The dog, a German boxer, answers to the name Frazer and has brown colouring (brindle).

Police urge anyone with information to contact them.