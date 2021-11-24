Dog 'forcibly taken,' neighbour dragged by suspect vehicle in Barrie

A German Boxer named Frazer was taken from his Barrie, Ont., home on Tues., Nov. 23, 2021 (Supplied) A German Boxer named Frazer was taken from his Barrie, Ont., home on Tues., Nov. 23, 2021 (Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories