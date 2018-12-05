Several dog food makers have issued a recall over products containing elevated levels of Vitamin D, which can cause kidney failure at high enough levels.

Sunshine Mills Inc. issued a voluntary recall on some of their products sold in Canada.

The dog food makers urge consumers to either throw out or return the product and contact their veterinarian if their dog consumed any of the food.

Symptoms of Vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, weight loss, increased urination, excessive drooling, loss of appetite and excessive thirst.

For more information on the recall click here.

- With files from The Associated Press