Police are looking for a driver who fatally struck a dog and fled the scene in Owen Sound.

The dog and its owner were stopped at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 20th Street East on Tuesday, at around 6:30 p.m. A pickup truck approached the intersection at the same time and stopped for a stop sign.

The owner, believing it was safe to cross, started to walk onto the road. This is when Owen Sound police say the truck proceeded through the intersection, fatally hitting the leashed dog. The driver then left the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.