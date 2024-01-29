Dog dumped during ice storm finds forever home, 3 others seek adoption
Over a month ago, four American Bulldogs were rescued after being dumped on the side of the road in Bradford during a freezing rainstorm.
Today, at least one of them has a home.
Brutus was adopted by the Walker family shortly after being rescued and is now living his best dog life.
"I already pictured him in our house," recalled Tammy Walker during the adoption process. "We brought our kids here to come meet him, and it just went from there."
Brutus and the three other abandoned dogs required major surgeries, from knee problems to eye surgeries. One female, Katrina, almost did not make it.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
However, thanks to the Alliston and District Humane Society (ADHS), the four bulldogs were given a second chance at life by getting the surgical care they needed.
But it did not come cheap, as it cost roughly $14,000.
ADHS president Jane Clarke says Bradford Animal Services strongly suspects the four dogs came from a puppy mill operation.
"Three of them had the genetic eye condition, so the suggestion was that they couldn't afford to fix her," explained Clarke. "And Katrina was overbred. Our vet was just appalled."
Meanwhile, it has been a happy ending for Brutus. "Dogs deserve a second chance just like us," said Micke Walker, Tammy's husband. They encourage others to consider adopting instead of shopping from a breeder.
The three other pups are still looking for their forever homes. Anyone interested in meeting or adopting the dogs is welcome to visit the humane society or the website for more information.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Leap year means some employees make more money, while others get paid less
It's once again a leap year in 2024. For some Canadians, Feb. 29 means an extra day of pay, while others may find themselves having to work for free on the leap day.
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
Elon Musk, Neuralink's billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post on social media platform X on Monday.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Sudbury police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
Watch as the world's largest cruise ship, the 'Icon of the Seas,' sets sail
The biggest cruise ship in the world set sail for the high seas on its maiden voyage over the weekend as onlookers watched with a fireworks show in the background. The departure was captured on stunning drone footage.
Provinces knew the deal when they signed on to $10-a-day child care: Liberal minister
Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their 'eyes wide open,' and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
An Iranian drug trafficker allegedly plotted with two Canadian members of the Hells Angels to murder people in Maryland in early 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Power play: N.S. government buying NS Power debt to keep rates low
The Nova Scotia government says it intends to take on $117 million of the provincial power utility's fuel costs in order to reduce the burden on ratepayers.
-
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, closures, and cancellations to Nova Scotia
A nor’easter brought heavy snow, closures and cancellations to Nova Scotia Monday.
-
Fredericton’s only synagogue considering security measures after weekend vandalism
A synagogue in Fredericton is considering security measures after it was vandalized over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Ceremony honours memory of those killed in 2017 Quebec City mosque attack
The president of the Quebec City mosque where six worshippers were killed and five others seriously wounded in a 2017 attack says he sees a similar climate today to the one that preceded the massacre.
-
'Significant damage' found at Montreal Olympic Park esplanade: engineering report
In addition to repairing the 20-odd thousand holes in the Olympic Stadium roof and the 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the Big O, the Montreal Olympic Park Esplanade is also in dire need of repair.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
Ottawa
-
Fraudsters use deepfake technology to turn CTV Ottawa story into scam video
On Jan. 16, CTV News Ottawa aired a story about a retired Ottawa couple that was scammed into using their line of credit to purchase cryptocurrency through a 'financial advisor'. Two weeks later, a fraudulent rendition of that story made with deepfake AI surfaced on Facebook.
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
-
One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Police searching for two suspects, SUV allegedly involved in East York ATM explosion
Toronto police have released images of two men as well as an SUV they believe were involved in the attempted theft of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in East York over the weekend.
-
Leon's plans to build residential units on 40-acre plot of land in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after being pinned by car against building: Toronto police
A man in his 50s has critical injuries after being pinned between a vehicle and a building, Toronto police say.
Kitchener
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
-
Growing family doctor shortage in Kitchener
New numbers show 2.3 million people across Ontario don't have a family doctor.
-
Snow melt reveals persistent garbage problem
A mid-winter melt may be welcome news for some, but it’s also revealing something no one wants to see – plenty of trash and garbage.
London
-
'Pure foolishness': Stranded kayakers hang on for 30 minutes in frigid, fast-moving water
The Bayham Fire Department (BFD) isn’t going to bother retrieving a stranded kayak along the banks of Big Otter Creek near Vienna, Ont. The vessel is wedged among debris along the bank of the creek as the result of being capsized Saturday afternoon.
-
Wait continues for more suspects involved in Canadian junior hockey alleged sexual assault case
The wait game continues at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters for other members of the 2018 World Junior hockey team who have been charged in an alleged sexual assault involving a woman.
-
St. Thomas police lay arson charges following apartment complex explosion
A 41 year old is facing multiple charges on Monday, including arson, after an explosion at an affordable housing complex left dozens of residents displaced.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
Windsor
-
Transit, street parking, user fees at centre of operating budget deliberations
The brakes have been slammed on a proposal by a pair of city councillors to add thousands of service hours to Windsor's transit system, while also reassigning extra 'school' buses to general routes.
-
'Maybe next year it’ll be in Detroit': Despite NFC loss, local Lions fans thankful for whirlwind season
Dave Malian has been a Detroit Lions season ticket holder since the early 90s, attended the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco with his two sons.
-
'Demand is super high': Winter warming kits donated to the Essex County Homelessness Hub
The Essex County Homelessness Hub received a donation of 65 winter warming kits in Leamington on Monday by a volunteer group based out of Brampton.
Calgary
-
Cypress County councillor murdered by his ailing wife, court determines
Deborah Belyea was found guilty of Alfred Belyea's second-degree murder Monday in a Medicine Hat, Alta., courtroom.
-
Driver killed in crash south of Calgary
A High River man was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Sunday.
-
Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property
The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
Edmonton
-
Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
'I have nothing': Resident of Whyte Avenue apartment starting over after fire that put his mother in ICU
A man whose mother is in ICU after an apartment fire on Friday says she could be on oxygen for the rest of her life.
-
1 lane of highway open west of Warburg, Alta., following Thursday spill
Part of a stretch of Alberta highway is now open after it was closed the last three days due to a spill of "oilfield material," Alberta RCMP said Monday.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali, convicted of murdering B.C. girl, applying to have charges stayed: court documents
Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in B.C., has applied to have the charges against him stayed, according to court documents.
-
B.C. heli-skiing company names pilot killed in crash
The pilot of the helicopter that went down in the remote backcountry outside Terrace, B.C., last Monday has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the crash.
-
Surrey police give warning after senior loses $7K to bail scam
Mounties in Surrey issued a warning Monday after a senior lost $7,000 to a so-called “grandparent scam.”