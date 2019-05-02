Featured
Dog dies of injuries after attack during alleged break-in
Police tape at the scene of a fire on May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 12:31PM EDT
An Owen Sound man accused of breaking into a home and fatally injuring a dog faces multiple charges including animal cruelty.
On Wednesday, police say the homeowners came home to find their dog suffering severe wounds caused by blows to its head and body.
A short time later, officers say they received a call about an injured man at a nearby house and determined he was responsible for the break-in and dog attack.
The man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.
The dog ultimately died of its injuries.
The 23-year-old accused remains in custody.
Police say there is no link between the house that was broken into and the suspect.