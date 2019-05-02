

CTV Barrie





An Owen Sound man accused of breaking into a home and fatally injuring a dog faces multiple charges including animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, police say the homeowners came home to find their dog suffering severe wounds caused by blows to its head and body.

A short time later, officers say they received a call about an injured man at a nearby house and determined he was responsible for the break-in and dog attack.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

The dog ultimately died of its injuries.

The 23-year-old accused remains in custody.

Police say there is no link between the house that was broken into and the suspect.