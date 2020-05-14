BARRIE -- A fire in Horning’s Mills north of Shelburne that burnt for four hours early Thursday morning destroyed the home.

Fire crews were called to the structure fire just after 3 a.m.

The two people living in the home at the time of the blaze escaped without injury.

Shelburne fire crews were able to rescue three dogs and one cat, all were unhurt.

The Mulmur-Melancthon and Orangeville fire departments were also called in for assistance.

The fire was reportedly out just after seven.

According to Shelburne and District Fire Department Chief Brad Lemaich little if any possessions are salvageable.

“The age of the structure and numerous renovations over many years added to the challenges fighting this fire,” Lemaich said.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature, but the cause remains under investigation.