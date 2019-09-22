Real life scenarios were put to the test this weekend as roughly forty doctors from across Canada and the U.S. gathered at a local hospital for specialized training.

The three-day session involved physicians from as far away as Montana, taking part in an Accredited Trauma Training program, focusing on crisis response scenarios at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

Collingwood physician, Dr. Jesse Guscott, is one of the developers of the program. He says the simulation course meets the unique needs to work in rural communities.

“Our access to resources and to specialists can be limited, so the skill set required to work outside of the big cities is different,” said Guscott.

“We are proud to be able to offer a continuing medical education curriculum designed by and for rural health care teams, allowing them to practice the skills necessary to serve their communities.”

The program forces doctors to think outside of the box where resources and access to specialists and advanced imaging technology, including MRI’s and CT scans aren’t readily available.

“What I find more interesting is the emphasis on simplicity,” said Montana Doctor Aster Behane, “thinking instead of memorizing.”

The program referred to as ROMP has been based in Collingwood for more than three decades. It welcomed both physicians and medical students working in rural settings.

Developers also partnered with the Cosmetology Course at Collingwood Collegiate Institute which transformed volunteer patients into realistic trauma victims.