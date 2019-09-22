

Nearly 40 doctors from across Canada had the opportunity to sharpen their skills with real-life scenario training at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

The three-day simulation program helped physicians focus on crisis response situations. The training course meets the unique needs of a rural community that has limited resources. "So the skill set required to work outside of the big cities is different," explained Dr. Jesse Guscott.

The program forced doctors, like Montana's Aster Behane, to think outside the box. "What I find more interesting is the emphasis on simplicity. Thinking instead of memorizing."

The program, dubbed ROMP, has been based at the Collingwood hospital for more than three decades. It welcomes both practicing physicians and medical students training to work in rural settings.

Cosmetology students at Collingwood Collegiate Institute were also on hand to help transform volunteer patients into realistic trauma victims.