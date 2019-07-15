Featured
Docks stolen from Home Hardware, Police say
A white newer model cube van police say was involved in the theft at the Bridgenorth Home Hardware on July 2, 2019 (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 12:28PM EDT
Police are investigating a theft after several docks were stolen from the Bridgenorth Home Hardware, north of Peterborough.
Members of the Peterborough Provincial Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 2.
According to officers, one Dockmaster 4' X 30' dock kit, two Dockmaster 5' X 10' sections of dock, and one Dockmaster 5' X 30' dock kit were taken from the hardware store on Ward Street.
Police say the suspects were driving a newer model white Enterprise rental cube van.
The value of the stolen docks is estimated at $6100.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough OPP.