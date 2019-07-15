

Police are investigating a theft after several docks were stolen from the Bridgenorth Home Hardware, north of Peterborough.

Members of the Peterborough Provincial Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 2.

According to officers, one Dockmaster 4' X 30' dock kit, two Dockmaster 5' X 10' sections of dock, and one Dockmaster 5' X 30' dock kit were taken from the hardware store on Ward Street.

Police say the suspects were driving a newer model white Enterprise rental cube van.

The value of the stolen docks is estimated at $6100.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough OPP.