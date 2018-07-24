Last year Maple Leaf Marinas purchased five local marinas and the company has big plans for all of them.



The company now owns four docks in Georgian Bay and one in Orillia. One of the biggest projects taking place is at Bay Moorings Marina in Penetanguishene. Crews are ripping up all of the old docks and replacing them, for about four million dollars.



“We’ve got to cut the tops off the docks off, lift the dock off, set it on the barge, and then extract the pile,” says construction worker Steve Duncan.



It will take months to remove the docks, and two years to rebuild them. Maple Leaf Marinas will spend about one million dollars a year replacing two thousand boat slips. Some are already finished, which has caught the attention of boaters who are returning in big numbers already



“In terms of occupancy, when we purchased these marina's last fall they were sitting at about just under 60% occupancy. Now, as of today, we're sitting at about 82% occupancy,” says Dave Rozycki, the owner and president of Maple Leaf Marinas.



The big jump, in such a short period, is what the company hopes to see once the work is complete.