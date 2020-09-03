BARRIE, ONT. -- The search for a missing 21-year-old Scarborough woman who fell overboard on Lake Simcoe in Innisfil while touring with friends continues today.

The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit has divers scouring the lake for the woman as her family and friends keep a watchful eye from the dock.

Witnesses say the victim's loved ones remained at the scene overnight.

The extensive search began on Thursday around 3 p.m. at the Government Dock at the end of the 30th Sideroad but was called off six hours later when it got too dark and stormy weather moved in.

South Simcoe Police, Barrie police and the OPP were back out Friday morning to continue the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.