Ditches and dents result in two 90-day suspensions

Two 90-day suspensions were handed out to two allegedly impaired drivers.

A call from a Georgian Bay Township resident reporting a possible impaired driver has resulted in charges for a 29-year-old Tay Township resident.

Provincial police arrived at the Kings Farm Road area at about 5 p.m. Saturday to investigate a vehicle that had gone into the ditch and received significant damage.

Police arrested the 29-year-old woman and charged her with impaired and dangerous operation charges, as well as being a novice driver with above 0 mg of alcohol while driving.

Another civilian called the police at 1 p.m. on Friday concerning a driver who had struck a parked vehicle on Palmer Street in Waubaushene.

The OPP officer spoke with the 60-year-old Tay Township woman, and determined the driver was impaired.

The woman would not provide a breath sample, and she was subsequently charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired and failure to comply with the request to do so.

Both accused women were released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 8.

They also face a 90-day driver's licence suspension, a tow and impound invoice for one week per the Ministry of Transportation guidelines.