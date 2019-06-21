

CTV Barrie





The District of Muskoka has launched its first ever corporate wide customer service survey.

“The District of Muskoka is committed to providing a high standard of service while serving our customers in all aspects of our business.” said Michael Duben, Chief Administrative Officer the District of Muskoka. “We know that residents, visitors and businesses need to access consistent, reliable, efficient and effective information. This survey focuses on asking them where, when and how they want to get that information.”

Services include all district programs and services that someone wants to request, register for, pay for, apply for or get information about.

Input from the survey will be used to develop a customer service strategy that will looks to incorporate best-practices, leverage technology and maximize municipal resources.

“The Customer Service Strategy will identify gaps in our service delivery and allow the District to better meet the needs of our evolving communities now and in the future,” said Duben.

The survey is hosted on the district’s new community engagement website.

The digital platform is aimed at increasing online opportunities for residents to participate in the decision-making process and provide feedback on local initiatives that will have an impact on the future of the community.

“There are many reasons to engage with the community and it can be challenging to communicate effectively to reach both seasonal and year-round residents. It’s important to us that everyone’s voice is heard,” said Duben.

Through the website, residents can do the following:

Provide feedback on current projects;

Participate in polls and surveys;

Learn about upcoming in-person public engagement events;

Find out what we heard from participates on previous projects;

Check the progress of ongoing projects;

Discover what final decisions were made on projects that had public involvement.

The survey is open until July 17.