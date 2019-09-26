

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police say distracted driving is to blame for a collision in Bradford on Wednesday.

Police allege that a 36-year-old Barrie woman drove through a red light and hit another vehicle on Barrie Street, causing the second car to crash into a fire hydrant.

Police say no one was injured, but both vehicles were severely damaged.

South Simcoe officers claim the Barrie woman was using her cell phone at the time of the incident and charged her with careless driving.

According to police, a driver using a phone is four times more likely to crash than someone focusing on the road.

A distracted driving conviction carries a fine up to $2,000, a jail term of six months, six demerit points and a two-year licence suspension.