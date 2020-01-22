BARRIE -- A proposed development that threatened to radically change a mature neighbourhood in the south end of Barrie got a thumbs down from councillors this week.

"It's fantastic news," reacted one resident.

It's a big win for many folks who have been fighting for the future of the property on Essa Road.

A developer had hoped to build 10 townhomes on the single-family dwelling property at Essa and Athabasca roads, but residents argued the property was too small.

"There's no need for 10 houses there," said one person. "There's no room for 10 houses there."

Others voiced their concerns over the height of the potential buildings.

"This will tower over my house!"

"All of those people are going to be staring right in my house!"

They worried about the loss of older trees.

"It takes a long time to grow these mature trees."

They also raised safety concerns about traffic in the area.

"[You're] asking for accidents to happen."

City Councillor Gary Harvey spoke in defence of the residents in his ward. "I urge my colleagues around the table to reject this application in its current form, as this is not building a strong neighbourhood."

To the applause of those in attendance in council chambers, councillors voted against the development.

Council will make a final vote on the matter at city council next week.

Councillors also got a look at renderings for a proposed development on Essa Road and Veterans Drive.

The land is currently home to a gas station, convenience store and restaurant, but a developer wants to build an eight-storey residential and commercial building.

The structure would be home to 194 rental apartments and 75 affordable rental units.

The plans also showcased ground-floor commercial space, parking and underground parking.