An early morning dispute turned fatal in Dufferin County this morning.

The Dufferin County OPP say the man died after a ‘dispute’ at a home on Hurontario Street in the Town of Mono.

Police and Dufferin County Paramedic Services were called to the home around 4:30 this morning and found the man dead.

The Criminal Investigation Branch of the OPP has taken over the investigation and the property is being held by officers.

At this time, the OPP say there is no concern for public safety and no charges have been laid.