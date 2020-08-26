BARRIE, ONT. -- Tonight the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board held its first meeting before the school year begins. The Health Unit also held an online session. And, a special virtual question and answer meeting with Education Minister Stephen Lecce answering parents' concerns alongside Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.

"If your child has any of the symptoms, keep them home and I know that’s going to be challenging", Lecce explained, as over 63,000 kids prepare to head back to the classroom.

The plan for secondary school students is two courses per semester. This means kids will spend an entire day in one classroom to ensure 'cohorting' guidelines are followed with two breaks.

"That means one week of that subject with the same teacher and then the next week, their other subject ", says Catherine McCullough, SMCDSB Interim Director of Education.

Distance learning will begin on September 14th. Elementary school start dates are staggered by grade. Kindergarten to grade three students start school on day one, followed by 4th, 5th and 6th graders Wednesday, September 9. Grades 7 and 8 will join the rest of the students in school on Thursday September 10.

During the health unit's meeting, they were describing outbreak management. Entire classrooms and their families could be asked to self isolate for 24 hours or as long as two weeks if students are exposed to a child who tests positive.

"It’s a case by case scenario where public health will decide who has been exposed and therefore who needs to be notified so they can take appropriate action", Dr Lisa Simon, SMDHU Associate Medical Officer of Health tells parents.

At the public board meeting, Trustees and the local high school teachers union expressing concerns over physical distancing challenges. "Space is a problem so where is this extra space and how do we disperse extra space equitably?", questioned Sarah Beitz, SCDSB Trustee.

Jen Hare, the OSSTF Teachers’ President: "Some of our classrooms are just not able to be physically distanced; a science class for example with specialized equipment but if we can reduce even a few of our courses to keep those kids safe it would be worthwhile to invest in that safety."

The health unit announced tonight that it received funding for twenty public health nurses who will assist schools with screening protocols. It is not clear how many nurses will be hired and ready in place by the time school begins.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides.