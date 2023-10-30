Discarded pumpkins set to create unique nighttime stroll in Innisfil

A portion of Innisfil Beach Park is set to be lit up on Wednesday evening for Halloween's last hurrah.

For the third year in a row, the 'Pumpkin Walk' is returning to the park. Once the trick-or-treaters have come and gone, you can bring your pumpkins to the park for a unique walk that has proven quite popular over the last few years.

"The kids are jumping up and down and the parents are snapping pictures and we have the best carver in Innisfil; he has one at the very entrance and it's amazing," said organizer and unofficial pumpkin princess Marj Mossman.

Starting at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mossman will be joined by about 16 high school volunteers who will begin accepting your old pumpkins. Each one will receive a battery-operated candle, which will be lit up at dusk, creating the atmosphere for a unique stroll through the park.

During its first year, more than 600 pumpkins were collected and lit up.

Immediately afterwards, the volunteers will help load the pumpkins onto trucks for area farmers to use for feed.

"We're giving back and that's what we all need to do; look after our planet so that when these little kids that are running around laughing and giggling have a nice, clean planet and we're doing the right thing," said Mossman. "It's teaching everybody a lesson, having fun, and it's a great event for a family."

The pumpkins are expected to be collected sometime after 8 p.m.

The event is being put together by the Innisfil Historical Society, the Innisfil IdeaLab and Library, the local Rotary Club and Cleanup Innisfil.