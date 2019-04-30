

Residents in Barrie who rely on two wheels for transportation voiced their concerns at city hall on Monday evening over how the city plans to spend a multi-million-dollar bonus cheque.

“I’m asking that we do better as a city and that we think bigger,” said one resident.

Councillors voted in favour of spending the $8 million from the federal government's gas tax money mainly on the city’s roads, repairing and resurfacing.

But residents in attendance last night said the city isn’t spending enough on active transportation like cycling.

“It’s not a novelty to me. It’s how I get around,” one cyclist explained.

Part of the funds will also be used to prevent flooding on Dunlop Street and to resurface tennis courts and bring WIFI to the waterfront.

“WIFI and tennis are luxury items that a cash-strapped municipality shouldn’t be spending bonus money on,” one man told council. “We have the ability to make investments that serve the most vulnerable people on our roads, people travelling on bikes and by foot.”

Ultimately council decided to go ahead with the initial plan but to keep cycling in mind at future city planning talks.

“I think there were some valid points made,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said.

A 25 cent fare hike for public transit was also approved along with the introduction of free rides to kids 12 and under.