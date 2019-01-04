

Provincial police say the Festive R.I.D.E. numbers can be summed up in one word: disappointing.

The program ran from November 30 to January 1, and in those 33 days, 539 people were charged across the province with impaired driving.

South Simcoe Police says they laid 12 alcohol-related driving charges during the campaign, having stopped more vehicles than ever before to conduct roadside tests.

They also laid an additional 20 charges against people who had cannabis readily available in their vehicles.

Across Ontario provincial police say 1,650 impaired charges were laid in all of last year, once again proving motorists just aren’t getting the message about driving impaired.