Dirt bike crash in Kawartha Lakes sends 14-year-old to hospital
Published Saturday, August 21, 2021 4:52PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 21, 2021 7:36PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 14-year-old sustained serious injuries in a dirt bike crash in Kawartha Lakes.
Police responded to the crash on Crane Bay Road in Verulam Township just after 7 p.m. Friday.
Police say the teenager was wearing a helmet and was seen crashing into trees in a ditch.
The youth was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
