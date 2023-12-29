Dire calls for Canadians to roll up their sleeves this holiday season

As many people's regular routines are shelved during the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is putting out an urgent call for donations.

Earlier this month, Canadian Blood Services said that more than 31,000 blood and plasma donors are needed across the country. According to officials, the holiday season is one of the most challenging for the organization.

"It's more challenging this time of year, simply because everybody's lives are so much busier," said Krisanne Flinders, a volunteer at the Barrie branch. "We're out shopping, we're doing get-togethers, so you have to make time for this."

Many people in Simcoe County appear to be responding to the calls for donations. Flinders says the Barrie branch has seen some record-setting days this week.

One man rolling up his sleeves on Friday was Jorge Mena. For the 68th time, the Utopia resident donated blood, something he says is all about community.

"There's not much that we can do other than through church, and I think it's a great way to pay back everything that we get from everybody, one way or another," said Mena. "So I think that this is something tangible that we can do for those in need."

Flinders has given blood more than 30 times since the late 1990s.

"[It's] almost always life-saving, definitely the easiest thing you can give; it's in you, it's free, and we're asking you to give," she said.

Appointments can be booked over the phone, online or by using the Give Blood app on your smartphone.