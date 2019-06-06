

CTV Barrie





A verdict was reached late Wednesday night in the second-degree-murder trial of Dillion Childs, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Erick Tello Arias. The jury found Childs not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

In 2016, Erick Tello Arias was stabbed to death during the May long weekend in Wasaga Beach. Childs has admitted to stabbing Tello Arias but his defence lawyer argued the stabbing was self-defence.

“We honestly believe that this was a self-defence case. We were going for the win and expected to win. So, we’re not happy,” said defence attorney Gregory Leslie Wednesday night.

The defence argued Childs saw a friend of Tello Arias reach for what he thought was a weapon in the waistband of his pants. That he was scared and outnumbered, and acted in self-defence.

The crown argued Childs is a drug-dealer who knew what he was doing.

Childs has admitted that he sold Tello Arias two Xanax pills in the early morning hours of Victoria Day 2016. He told police Tello Arias wanted more, and when he produced twelve more pills, Tello Arias stole them. The confrontation and subsequent stabbing took place less than an hour later.

The Crown told the jury not to feel sorry for Childs and that he found himself in a "situation of his own doing."

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and was expected to take several days to reach a verdict.

“We didn’t expect this. We expected that the jury would find that he was acting in self-defence. So we’re disappointed,” said Leslie. “We will definitely be looking at areas of appeal.”

The victim’s family was also upset with the verdict.

“I don’t think it’s enough,” the victim’s father said outside the courthouse. “He killed my son,” he said through tears. “Getting what he got now, it’s just unfair.”

The sentencing hearing begins on July 3rd.