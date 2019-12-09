BARRIE -- All of the snow squall warnings across the region have been lifted.

Now, the digging-out begins after more than 50 centimetres of snow fell in some areas in the Districts of Parry Sound and Muskoka.

Peter Kimbell is a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada. He says the winds across Georgian Bay had snow falling right over top of the region for hours. And one streamer in particular hovered over Port Carling and MacTier for more than 18 hours.

Residents have taken to social media with their rulers in hand to report as much as 75 centimetres in parts of Port Carling and MacTier. Kimbell says it is possible that some localized totals could top 75 centimetres.

He says this severe weather event is now over but there is still some snow in the forecast. Two to four centimetres can be expected tonight in Muskoka and another storm is expected to hit eastern Ontario this weekend that will produce another few centimetres in Muskoka.

Unofficial totals so far for Muskoka

Bracebridge – 45 centimetres

Parry Sound – 40 centimetres

MacTier – 50 centimetres (with the possibility of some localized totals reaching 75 centimetres)

