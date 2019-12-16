COLLINGWOOD -- The Town of Collingwood is growing at an unprecedented rate, as the housing sector undergoes a significant overhaul.

As of Monday, there were new foundations in the ground for homes being built in the town's south end, as well as a hotel that crews were constructing in the east end. Meanwhile, a crane sits in the downtown, ready to go at a new condominium project.

Rick Crouch, a broker with Royal Lepage, says development is underway in every corner of Collingwood.

"The maximum growth is certainly in the Collingwood area," says Crouch, but also adds the residents of The Blue Mountains want to be close to the private ski clubs, "Collingwood is where you have the bulk of your shopping, doctors, the hospital here and Wasaga Beach can't be ignored either."

The year to date value of new construction in Collingwood reached $248 million last month, a 300 per cent increase from last year. Mayor Brian Saunderson says many of these projects have been in the planning stages for years.

"There are significant numbers as the trend grows," says Saunderson. "We knew it was coming, and so the trick for us is that we are sustainable."

But the price of a single-family home in the town was up 8.3 percent year over year thanks in part to demand recreational properties in the area.

"We see tremendous growth in $800,000 to $900,000," said Crouch, "up well over the two-million-dollar mark that we didn't have five years ago, but we certainly do now."

But the rising prices are a concern for the mayor.

"If we can get her different types of inventory, we can get a rental market," says Saunderson, who believes developing a wider variety of housing options can help keep Collingwood affordable "(it'll) make sure we are housing all of our residents."

Wasaga Beach is also rapidly growing, with the value of new construction nearly doubling, sitting at $115 million so far this year.