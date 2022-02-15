Developer unveils plans for Barrie Central site

'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act

With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.

