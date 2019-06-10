

CTV Barrie





The Ontario Fire Marshal has taken over the scene of a devastating fire in central Barrie that destroyed five homes.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Sunday on Edgehill Drive near Ferndale Drive.

The Barrie Fire department says three of the units were under construction and were vacant. The families in the other two homes were able to get out safely.

Fire crews remain on scene putting out hot spots and the OFM will begin determining the cause later today.

At this point there is no damage estimate.