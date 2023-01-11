Detectives make arrest in Barrie hit and run that hospitalized senior

Police investigate a pedestrian fail to remain in Barrie, Ont., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography) Police investigate a pedestrian fail to remain in Barrie, Ont., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver