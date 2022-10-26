Details into Monday's OPP investigation in Orillia neighbourhood

Armed officers conduct an investigation on West Street in Orillia, Ont., on Mon., Oct. 24, 2022 (Courtesy: Connor Earl) Armed officers conduct an investigation on West Street in Orillia, Ont., on Mon., Oct. 24, 2022 (Courtesy: Connor Earl)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver