BARRIE
Barrie

    • Derek Hough's Dance for the Holidays tour at Casino Rama

    Derek Hough's Dance for the Holidays tour coming to Casino Rama in November. (Photo: Internet) Derek Hough's Dance for the Holidays tour coming to Casino Rama in November. (Photo: Internet)
    Share

    Four-time Emmy award winner Derek Hough will dance his way to Christmas at Casino Rama this fall.

    Hough announced his Dance for the Holidays tour with Casino Rama as one of only two Canadian dates on Tuesday.

    Hough returns on November 9 with an all-new tour and holiday-themed performance that will leave you dancing in your seats.

    Dance for the Holidays is being touted as an all-new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year.

    With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular will thrill the whole family.

    From classics to modern pop hits, the evening will feature exciting choreography, new stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect from Hough.

    Creative team and Emmy-award winners themselves, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, co-created, directed and supervised choreography for the tour.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News