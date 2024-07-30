Derek Hough's Dance for the Holidays tour at Casino Rama

Four-time Emmy award winner Derek Hough will dance his way to Christmas at Casino Rama this fall.

Hough announced his Dance for the Holidays tour with Casino Rama as one of only two Canadian dates on Tuesday.

Hough returns on November 9 with an all-new tour and holiday-themed performance that will leave you dancing in your seats.

Dance for the Holidays is being touted as an all-new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year.

With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular will thrill the whole family.

From classics to modern pop hits, the evening will feature exciting choreography, new stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect from Hough.

Creative team and Emmy-award winners themselves, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, co-created, directed and supervised choreography for the tour.