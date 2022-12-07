Dense fog reduces visibility across Dufferin-Innisfil regions

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver