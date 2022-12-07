Dense fog reduces visibility across Dufferin-Innisfil regions

Environment Canada is warning of localized dense fog this morning.

Areas of dense fog are expected to lift later this morning.

However, visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero in the following areas:

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

School bus delays in Central Ontario region.