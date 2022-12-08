Dense fog delays school buses on Dufferin Wellington bus routes
Early-morning fog patches across the region have slowed area school buses.
Dufferin Wellington counties are experiencing heavy dense fog that can produce low visibility.
Temperatures are expected to rise later in the morning and the fog will dissipate.
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Ottawa to review RCMP contract to company linked to Chinese gov't as more contracts are revealed
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
$1,048 meal: Torontonian has the most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada this year
A newly released report from Uber Eats shows that a Torontonian ordered the most expensive meal through the app in Canada this year, spending $1,048 at burger joint.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
N.L. paying telehealth company more than twice what it pays doctors for consultations
The association representing doctors in Newfoundland and Labrador is looking for answers after it discovered the province agreed to pay a private telemedicine company more than double what it pays family doctors for consultations.
Maritime family getting ready to celebrate second centenarian sister
It’s not often a family gets to celebrate a centenarian, let alone two, but that’s what one Maritime family is getting ready to do.
Quebec education ministry gave inadequate guidance to schools during pandemic: auditor general
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the pandemic, Quebec still doesn't know how classroom closures and a shift to online learning have affected students, according to the province's auditor general.
Air quality and COVID-19: Quebec Opposition MNA tables bill to install air monitors, purifiers in every classroom
A bill introduced to the national assembly Wednesday would equip every Quebec classroom with an air sensor to monitor carbon dioxide levels. Higher levels of CO2 concentrations suggest air isn’t circulating properly. Public health officials recommend ventilating indoor spaces to reduce the potential for COVID-19 infection.
Cyclist, pedestrian in critical condition after separate collisions in Montreal
Montreal police say a cyclist and a pedestrian are in critical condition after two separate traffic collisions on Wednesday.
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
One person has died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Hwy. 401 near Morrisburg, Ont.
Only one Ottawa restaurant among top 100 in Canada, OpenTable says
Just one Ottawa restaurant has cracked OpenTable's annual list of the 100 best in Canada.
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Ontario health minister to make an announcement Thursday
Ontario’s health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement on Thursday morning.
GTA gas prices expected to drop to one-year low this week
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas should wait to fill up until later this week.
Hamilton collision leaves one dead, another injured
One person has died following an early morning collision in Hamilton.
Brantford police investigating homicide after assault victim dies
Detectives with the Brantford Police Service are now investigating a homicide after an 68-year-old man died from injuries inflicted during an assault.
House fire reported in Cambridge
Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire on Patton Drive in Hespeler.
Narcotics allegedly stolen during Kitchener pharmacy robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy. They say three men carrying "metal sticks" demanded narcotics and cash before fleeing the scene.
Woman charged with stunt driving after clocking in at 167 km/h: OPP
A 30-year-old woman will be without a vehicle for the remainder of the month after police allegedly caught her driving 167 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Monday.
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys Huron County barns
Flames still flicker from an early morning blaze that claimed a trio of barns on a farm near Holmesville, Ont. on Wednesday. 14 cattle and nine chickens perished in the fire, and damages are estimated at between $2 million to $3 million.
Entourage Health shuttering Strathroy cultivation facility
Local cannabis producer Entourage Health will be shutting down its Strathroy and Guelph, Ont. cultivation facilities over the coming months, resulting in a loss of 90 jobs, the company recently announced.
Agnico Eagle touts increased production, northern exploration at Timmins conference
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
Beloved winter carnival Bon Soo is back
Organizers of Sault Ste. Marie’s premier winter event say it’s coming back bigger and better.
Laurentian University names new interim president and provost
On Wednesday morning, Sudbury’s Laurentian University announced a new interim president and provost, while a national search is undertaken for permanent leaders.
BREAKING | One suspect arrested, one remains outstanding in fatal shooting investigation
Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street last week.
Seasonal temperatures back in Windsor-Essex
Seasonal weather fills out the rest of the week in Windsor-Essex with winds chill now having to be factored in.
Windsor ranks lowest out of 41 cities for commuters who walk, bus, bike: census
Out of more than 40 cities across Canada, Windsor is ranked poorest for the size of its commuter population getting to work or school by foot, bus or bicycle.
‘It smelled pretty sour’: Albertans lose over $3.5 million due to grandparent scam
Alberta police are once again warning people about a scam that has caused people in the province to collectively lose $3.5 million dollars this year.
'Shop with a Cop' event creates community connection between teens, Calgary police
Some Calgary teens had a special shopping partner at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday morning; a uniformed Calgary Police Service officer.
Gene Simmons hits Calgary to celebrate Minhas Brewery partnership, 'Moneybag Vodka'
More than 1,000 people lined up to see a rock 'n' roll legend in Calgary on Wednesday night.
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy
Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations remain above 1,000 for eleventh week; 46 new deaths
Alberta now has 1,042 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 38 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
Alberta government invokes debate time limit as sovereignty bill heads for the finish line
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty bill galloped toward the finish line Wednesday, with the government using debate time limits to rebut what it called Opposition delay tactics.
B.C. health minister acknowledges children's flu deaths after leak, doesn't explain secrecy
B.C.’s health minister did not disclose an exceptionally high number of influenza deaths among children until pressed by reporters Wednesday, a day after CTV News reported six such tragedies have been recorded in recent weeks.
No documented suicide assessment for Cree teen who died in B.C. group home, review finds
A review done after the death of a Cree teen at his Abbotsford, B.C. group home found a failure to document suicide assessments and major delays in writing a treatment plan, a coroner's inquest heard Wednesday.
5 arrested, 2 at large in major B.C. drug-trafficking investigation, police say
Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say seven men have been charged in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and two of them remain at large.