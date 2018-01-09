The demolition of Barrie’s oldest high school has stated.

Heavy equipment was used to meticulously tear apart Barrie Central Collegiate on Tuesday. The plan is to have the building torn down in just three months.

"We know the legacy and importance of the site. We will highlight the history of the site. We're preserving Prince of Wales Schoolhouse as part of a public park," says Scott Higgins, president of HIP Development.

The developer is set to build multiple residential towers on the property. The towers will include rentals and some condos.

Some of Barrie Central will still stand. The building’s chimney and the Fischer Auditorium will remain intact.

The city is hoping to turn the auditorium into a performing arts and conference centre. Talks are still underway to reach a deal with the developer, which could involve a land swap.

“The most important piece is that it's successful for Barrie, contributes to the economy of the city and brings in tourists,” says Mayor Jeff Lehman.

That deal will determine how the development will look.