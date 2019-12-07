This time of year, every dollar is critical for local charities.

One of the challenges, is that they are all competing against each other for that dollar.

Each charity is also seeing an increase in the number of people relying on them for help.

In Stayner at the Santa Claus Parade Saturday, Cameron Matchett and the local Kinsmen club were helping the local food bank.

‘Everywhere you go somebody is trying to fill a van full of toys or fill a truck full of food. We need it everywhere, not just Stayner.’

More than 500,000 people accessed food banks in Ontario last year. That’s up about 4 percent province-wide. In Barrie, the numbers have seen a significant spike.

Peter Sundborg is the Executive Director for the Barrie Food Bank. He says ‘Over 3,300 people use our service. That’s a number we have never seen in the history of the food bank. We are hoping it’s a seasonal blip.’

The Foodbank needs to put about 200-thousand pounds of food on the shelves over the next two weeks.

Over at Barrie and District Christmas Cheer, time is running out for donations to come in.

Christmas Cheer Past President Ian Hocking says they are only at 20% of their goal and they anticipate helping more than 1,700 families again this year.

Christmas Cheer is still accepting applications for assistance.